January / February 2017: Volume 38, Issue 1

Navigating the Election Part 3: Sara Coffey

Jan 17, 2017

Community Shout with Reggie Wilson Fist and Heel Performance. Photo: Luke Stafford

By Olivia J. Kiers

Sara Coffey is the founding director of Vermont Performance Lab (VPL), a “performance incubator” located near Guilford in rural southeastern Vermont. VPL is known for fostering community... Read more

Columns

Film

Frame to Fame

BY Ethan Gilsdorf

Graphics

Sensory Delights: Libations and Their Labels

BY Katy Kelleher

Schools

STEM to STEAM

BY Christopher Volpe

Profile

The Scottsboro Boys

BY Jared Bowen

Reviews

Massachusetts

Love / Lust

BY Cerys Wilson

New Hampshire

Unwritten Thoughts

BY David Raymond

Rhode Island

Robert Paasch: Reality Duality

BY Alexander Castro

Vermont

The Past Present – Work by Molly Bosley and Athena Petra Tasiopoulos

BY Meg Brazill

Thu 26

Theater: The Making of a Great Moment

January 4 - January 29
Thu 26

Igbo Art: Beauties, Beasts, and Others

January 26 @ 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Thu 26

Film: The Nine

January 26 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Fri 27

Theater: Under the Skin

January 27 - February 5
Fri 27

StorySLAM

January 27 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

