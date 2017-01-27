January / February 2017: Volume 38, Issue 1

ANE PORTFOLIO




A Really Creative Partnership: Company One and Matter & Light

Jan 27, 2017

Kippy Goldfarb and Aleksandr Portenko in Really. Photo: Paul Fox

By Olivia J. Kiers

Approaching the many philosophical questions attached to art is challenging, and responses that avoid both platitudes and obtuse rhetoric are all too rare, even among those who’ve mastered art theory. This is why Jackie... Read more

Columns

Film

Frame to Fame

BY Ethan Gilsdorf

Graphics

Sensory Delights: Libations and Their Labels

BY Katy Kelleher

Schools

STEM to STEAM

BY Christopher Volpe

Profile

The Scottsboro Boys

BY Jared Bowen

Reviews

Massachusetts

Love / Lust

BY Cerys Wilson

New Hampshire

Unwritten Thoughts

BY David Raymond

Rhode Island

Robert Paasch: Reality Duality

BY Alexander Castro

Vermont

The Past Present – Work by Molly Bosley and Athena Petra Tasiopoulos

BY Meg Brazill

Featured Video

Explore the Current Issue



« January 2017 » loading...
M T W T F S S
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
Sun 29

Theater: The Making of a Great Moment

January 4 - January 29
Sun 29

Theater: Under the Skin

January 27 - February 5
Tue 31

Theater: ‘Tis a Pity She’s a Whore

January 31 - February 4

Like Us!

Newsletter Sign-Up





©2017 Art New England, All Rights Reserved
Designed and Developed By: T. Montgomery
CLOSE

Subscribe to Art New England Magazine

CLOSE