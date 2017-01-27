January / February 2017: Volume 38, Issue 1
A Really Creative Partnership: Company One and Matter & Light
Jan 27, 2017
Kippy Goldfarb and Aleksandr Portenko in Really. Photo: Paul Fox
By Olivia J. Kiers
Approaching the many philosophical questions attached to art is challenging, and responses that avoid both platitudes and obtuse rhetoric are all too rare, even among those who’ve mastered art theory. This is why Jackie... Read more
