January / February 2017: Volume 38, Issue 1

ANE PORTFOLIO




Navigating the Election Part 2: Janette Maxey

Dec 19, 2016

Janette Maxey, "Olive Branch (for Peace)," 2016, oil on flashing. All images courtesy of the artist.

By Olivia J. Kiers

Hartford, CT-based painter Janette Maxey approaches her subjects, whether people, places or things, with empathy and an inquiring mind. Maxey’s experience... Read more

Columns

Film

Frame to Fame

BY Ethan Gilsdorf

Graphics

Sensory Delights: Libations and Their Labels

BY Katy Kelleher

Schools

STEM to STEAM

BY Christopher Volpe

Profile

The Scottsboro Boys

BY Jared Bowen

Reviews

Massachusetts

Love / Lust

BY Cerys Wilson

New Hampshire

Unwritten Thoughts

BY David Raymond

Rhode Island

Robert Paasch: Reality Duality

BY Alexander Castro

Vermont

The Past Present – Work by Molly Bosley and Athena Petra Tasiopoulos

BY Meg Brazill

Featured Video

Explore the Current Issue



Mon 09

Music: Hartford Gay Men’s Chorus

December 2, 2016 - February 4, 2017
Mon 09

Theater: The Making of a Great Moment

January 4 - January 29
Mon 09

Lecture: Phong Bui

January 9 @ 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Sun 15

Film: Teatro alla Scala

January 15 @ 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Mon 16

History: Harriet Beecher Stowe Center Open House

January 16

